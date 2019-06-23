Wales

Cardiff hit-and-run: Police hunt motorcyclist

  • 23 June 2019

An elderly man was hit by a motorcycle which failed to stop.

The crash happened on Mount Pleasant Lane in Llanrumney, Cardiff at about 17:15 BST on Saturday.

South Wales Police said it was carrying out inquiries to trace the motorbike rider and has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed for some time but police have not revealed what injuries the man suffered or what his condition is.

