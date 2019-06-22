Image copyright Geograph/ Jeremy Bolwell Image caption The walking routes around Pont Melin-Fach include waterfalls and woodland

A man is trapped after falling 30ft from a walking route.

Emergency workers are trying to rescue him and a female walker, who also became trapped going to his aid near Pont Melin-Fach, Ystradfellte, in Powys.

Dyfed-Powys Police requested assistance from the Western Beacons Mountain Rescue team and a Coastguard helicopter is on standby to help.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown.

Volunteers from Brecon Beacons and Central Beacons mountain rescue teams have also been drafted in to help.