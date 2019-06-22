Image copyright Kirsten McTernan Image caption The winner Andrei Kymach called it "a dream come true"

The BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition has been won by a Ukrainian baritone, who also scooped £20,000 in prize money.

Andrei Kymach, 31, was one of five singers that made it through to Saturday's final round after the week-long competition.

It is held every two years and was launched to celebrate St David Hall's opening in 1983.

As well as the cash prize, Kymach received the Cardiff Trophy.

"I'm overwhelmed to have won the BBC Cardiff Singer of The World 2019," the winner said.

"It's literally a dream come true.

"I can remember watching the competition when I was very young and it would never have occurred to me that I could one day even take part, let alone win."

Image copyright Kirsten McTernan Image caption The finalists (L-R) were Andrei Kymach, Guadalupe Barrientos, Patrick Guetti, Sooyeon Lee and Mingjie Lei. Picture: Kirsten McTernan

Kymach performed pieces by Bizet, Rachmaninov and Donizetti in the final.

More than 400 singers from across the globe entered in 2019, with 20 singers from 15 countries selected to compete in the competition.

The finalists were the winners of four rounds that took place over the past week.

These included tenor Mingjie Lei, 31, from China, bass Patrick Guetti, 31, from the USA and soprano Sooyeon Lee, 30 from South Korea.

The judges also gave a wild card entry to mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Barrientos, 32, from Argentina.