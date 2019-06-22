Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Rhydybont in Aberystwyth

Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old woman in Aberystwyth.

Officers were called to the property in Rhydybont by the ambulance service at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

The cause of the woman's death is unknown, following a post-mortem examination. Dyfed-Powys Police has not released her name.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the property on Thursday, and charged with the breach of a restraining order.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison on Saturday.