Police investigate death of Aberystwyth woman, 48
- 22 June 2019
Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old woman in Aberystwyth.
Officers were called to the property in Rhydybont by the ambulance service at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.
The cause of the woman's death is unknown, following a post-mortem examination. Dyfed-Powys Police has not released her name.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the property on Thursday, and charged with the breach of a restraining order.
He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison on Saturday.