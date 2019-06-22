Police have appealed for witnesses after a city centre assault.

South Wales Police was called to St Mary's Square, Swansea, at about 11:30 BST on 15 June and found two men hurt.

Two others, aged 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and have been released on bail.

Officers want to trace three men who were in the area at the time. One was wearing a black leather jacket, the second a white gilet, and a third is a taxi driver who was in his vehicle.