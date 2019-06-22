Image copyright PA/Nick Potts Image caption Off-duty mountain rescuers were watching the summer solstice when they were alerted to the unwell man

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a "cardiac incident" at the top of a mountain on Friday.

Off-duty members of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were watching the summer solstice on Snowdon at 22:45 BST when they were alerted to the unwell man.

With the help of an off-duty nurse, the rescuers cared for him while waiting for the coastguard helicopter.

He was winched into the helicopter and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor. His condition is not known.