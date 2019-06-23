Abergavenny town centre fight: Five held and four hurt
23 June 2019
Five men have been arrested and four others taken to hospital after violence broke out in a town centre.
Gwent Police said it was called to Frogmore Street in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, at about 17:40 BST on Saturday.
Four people were taken to Nevill Hall hospital with head injuries, while one police officer who was also assaulted, later returned to duty.
Officers remained in the town centre for the rest of the evening.