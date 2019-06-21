Image caption Cardiff council workers removed racist slogans after they appeared in Grangetown in March last year

A man has been charged after buildings in Cardiff were vandalised with far-right graffiti and fly-posters.

Elliott Richards-Good, 19, of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, is charged with 11 offences.

He was arrested in September 2018 following incidents between October 2017 and April 2018.

The charges follow an investigation by the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit, supported by South Wales Police.

Mr Richards-Good faces five counts of possessing threatening written material to stir up racial hatred, two of displaying abusive or insulting material with intent to stir up racial hatred, two of possessing written material with a view to stirring up racial or sexual-orientation hatred and two counts of racial or religiously-aggravated criminal damage.

He has been bailed to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on 19 July.