Three men have been jailed for badger baiting and animal cruelty following a probe by a BBC Wales TV programme.

District Judge Neil Thomas described the offences as "medieval barbarity" at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court.

Ryan Harrison, 24, was jailed for 22 weeks, Thomas Young, 20, got 20 weeks and Cyle Jones, 31, was given 18 weeks.

The court was told that an RSPCA inquiry was launched following an undercover investigation by BBC Wales Investigates. It was shown in May 2018.

Harrison from Newport pleaded guilty to 15 badger and animal cruelty offences while Young from Newbridge admitted six charges.

Jones, from Brecon, admitted two charges of unnecessary cruelty to animals, relating to two dogs that were injured.

He was given a custodial sentence because he was not allowed to keep dogs, having been previously convicted of having a dog dangerously out of control.

In their defence, the men said they had grown up with countryside pursuits.

There was no mitigation, said the judge, as far as he could see.

"The absence of remorse was obvious," he said.

All three defendants were also banned from keeping dogs for life and disqualified from driving for two years.