Police have named a 56-year-old man who died following a "domestic incident".

Despite efforts to save him, Binh Thai Nguyen died at a house at Caerau in Cardiff last Friday, said police.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail. Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, South Wales Police has said.

Mr Nguyen's family said they were "extremely grateful" for the support they had received following his death.