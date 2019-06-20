Image caption In 2017 Catriona Morison became the first Scottish winner of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World

A BBC Cardiff Singer of the World concert was stopped for one and a half hours after a member of the audience was taken ill.

St David's Hall was cleared after what was described as a medical emergency on Thursday before resuming at 20:30 BST.

The song prize final is one of a week of performances.

Held every two years, the competition for singers from around the world was launched to celebrate the hall's opening in 1983.

Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa tweeted about the "medical emergency" while the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it sent paramedics to the venue.

A BBC spokesman said: "Due to a member of the audience being taken unwell, this evening's concert and broadcasts were delayed."

