Image caption The Piper Navajo burst into flames on impact

An experienced pilot reported a flying control problem, the cause of which has not been determined, before a fatal plane crash, an inquest has heard.

John Backhouse, 62, of Antrobus, Cheshire, died "immediately on impact" after diverting to Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd in September 2017.

The light aircraft had burst into flames after hitting the runway and he was identified by dental records.

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded by the senior coroner.

Mr Backhouse, a self-employed business management adviser, had been flying from his private airstrip to Weston airport, Dublin.

He had reported to air traffic control "pitch control problems" and wanted to divert to Caernarfon as a precaution.

The inquest heard the twin-engined Piper Navajo approached at more than 200mph (322km/h)- twice as fast as it should have been flying - and with the undercarriage up.

Emma Truswell, an inspector with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), said: "The approach had urgency about it. The pilot was perhaps struggling to control the aircraft."

An examination of the wreckage could not determine the cause of the tragedy.

North West Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones at Caernarfon said that Mr Backhouse had multiple injuries and died immediately on impact.

Mr Pritchard Jones added: "It appears to have been a normal flight until that point not far from Caernarfon airport where he says he has got a pitch problem. We haven't really got evidence of what malfunctioned.

"He was having difficulty in keeping the aircraft in a level flight. The nose tended to go down. Exactly what the problem was the AAIB officers have been unable to detect."