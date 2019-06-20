Fly-tippers dump damaged boat in Pembrokeshire lane
- 20 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are looking for fly-tippers who left a hull-of a mess after dumping an entire boat in a country lane.
Police were called to a single track road at Thornton, Milford Haven, at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday, following reports the road was blocked.
Pembrokeshire council workmen removed the 10ft (3m) fishing vessel that had been cut in two and abandoned.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the boat being towed on 18 June.