Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption Abandon ship... fly-tippers left a 10ft (3m) boat in a lane

Police are looking for fly-tippers who left a hull-of a mess after dumping an entire boat in a country lane.

Police were called to a single track road at Thornton, Milford Haven, at about 07:30 BST on Wednesday, following reports the road was blocked.

Pembrokeshire council workmen removed the 10ft (3m) fishing vessel that had been cut in two and abandoned.

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the boat being towed on 18 June.