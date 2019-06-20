Image caption Alun Cairns: "I genuinely believe we'll get a deal"

The UK must be prepared to leave the EU without a deal at the end of October, the Welsh secretary has said.

Alun Cairns told BBC Wales the government must "act on the instructions of the referendum", even if it means a no-deal Brexit.

But he insisted that he wanted a deal and "genuinely" believes the UK will achieve one if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister.

Mr Cairns has endorsed the frontrunner, claiming he could "unite" the country.

European Union leaders granted the UK a six-month extension to Brexit in April. The new deadline is the 31 October.

The Welsh secretary said that preparing for a no deal is the "best way" to deliver a deal.

He was told the government could prepare for that scenario, but was asked whether he was prepared to leave without a deal.

Mr Cairns said: "If we need to because we have to act on the instructions of the referendum, but I don't think we'll be in that position because I genuinely believe we'll get a deal."