  • 20 June 2019
The Met Office said homes and businesses could be flooded quickly

Thunderstorms bringing torrential rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption, forecasters have warned.

All parts of Wales could be affected by the band of weather that is due to move in on Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office said there was is a small chance properties could flood quickly or be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds.

It has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms from 15:00 BST on Sunday until 23:59 on Monday.

A yellow warning covers all of Wales

