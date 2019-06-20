Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Det Con Rebecca Bryant kept secret about her link to a juror

A police officer who lied about knowing a juror in a murder trial, leading to three convictions being quashed and a retrial, has been sacked.

South Wales Police Det Con Rebecca Bryant was a liaison officer to the family of Lynford Brewster, who was murdered in Cardiff in 2016.

She had two counts of gross misconduct against her proved after hiding the fact that her son's girlfriend was a juror in the original trial.

She has been dismissed without notice.

Det Con Bryant had served with the South Wales force since 1998.

A disciplinary panel found her failure to tell Cardiff Crown Court of the link with Lauren Jones during the original trial in was a "continuing breach" of professional behaviour from the end of November to around the 20 December 2016.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Lynford Brewster was stabbed to death after a "violent disagreement" over drugs

She initially lied to a senior officer when confronted with the truth and panel found that amounted to gross misconduct.

Panel chairman, Peter Griffiths QC said "it was a deliberate lie on her part to a senior officer who was investigating a matter of the utmost importance".

Ms Bryant had also admitted dishonesty for advising the juror to withhold information from the court in order to attend a hair appointment.

Three men have since been found guilty of murdering Mr Brewster after a retrial.