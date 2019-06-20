Image copyright Ken Bagnall | Geograph Image caption Capel Celyn stands on the banks of Tryweryn reservoir

A memorial chapel built to remember a village flooded in 1965 to create a reservoir to supply water to Liverpool could be given official protection to safeguard its future.

Plans are under way to give Capel Celyn Memorial Chapel Grade II* status for architectural and historic interest.

It is made from stone taken from the former village before it was flooded.

Capel Celyn's school, chapel, post office and houses were lost beneath Tryweryn reservoir.

Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service, is consulting on its plans which has support from chapel guardian Welsh Water.

It was designed by Welsh sculptor RL Gapper on the site of a former farm, and grave-stones from the former village were erected in its gardens.

Welsh Water boss Chris Jones said listed building status would be a recognition of its "cultural significance and its crucial importance to the local community and the history of our country".