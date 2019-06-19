Man remanded over chemicals found on farm
- 19 June 2019
A man charged with a number of offences after chemicals were found at a farm has been remanded in custody.
Russell Wadge, 57, was arrested on 11 June after counter-terrorism officers searched the premises.
Mr Wadge, of Baglan Farm, Trimsaran, is charged with one offence contrary to the Explosives Substances Act and four offences contrary to the Poisons Act.
Magistrates in Haverfordwest remanded him to appear before Swansea Crown Court next month.