An arts centre in the south Wales valleys which closed just before Christmas could reopen.

Awen Cultural Trust is in negotiations to take over the running of the Muni in Pontypridd.

It already runs Porthcawl's Grand Pavilion, Maesteg Town Hall and libraries in Bridgend.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said it recognised the "significant public support" for the Muni and was seeking a "viable and sustainable future".

The Muni had previously closed in 2014 amid council budget cuts, but reopened under a coalition of groups in a community asset transfer.

However, the venue closed again at the end of 2018 with staff being made redundant as the tenants said they had been "dogged" by financial problems.

In January, Rhondda Cynon Taf took back control of the venue and invited bids to take over the leasehold, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

After considering two business plans, the council has now named Awen Cultural Trust as its preferred option to secure a "positive future for the Muni Arts Centre as a cultural venue".