Swansea bench branded 'stupidest in Mumbles'
If you are looking for a bench with a view, this may not be the one for you.
Unless you are a big fan of hedges, this seat in Mumbles, Swansea is rather unusually placed.
It sits directly in front of a hedge, which now blocks the view entirely.
But Emma Cannon, who works nearby, said the bench often had company.
"My mother always sits on it and has a cigarette. She says it's the stupidest bench in Mumbles.
"It's been there for ages. I can't remember it having a view," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service..
"But I think it should stay. I always see people sitting on it."
A spokesman for Swansea council said the bench was installed long before the area was landscaped in its current form, but that it still provided a rest spot for the public.
"Fortunately we now have plenty more benches along the seafront where visitors can relax and still enjoy the wonderful views of the bay," he said.