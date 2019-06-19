Wales

Swansea bench branded 'stupidest in Mumbles'

  • 19 June 2019
The bench faces a large privet Image copyright Melanie Stone
Image caption The bench in Swansea faces a large privet hedge.

If you are looking for a bench with a view, this may not be the one for you.

Unless you are a big fan of hedges, this seat in Mumbles, Swansea is rather unusually placed.

It sits directly in front of a hedge, which now blocks the view entirely.

But Emma Cannon, who works nearby, said the bench often had company.

"My mother always sits on it and has a cigarette. She says it's the stupidest bench in Mumbles.

"It's been there for ages. I can't remember it having a view," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service..

"But I think it should stay. I always see people sitting on it."

A spokesman for Swansea council said the bench was installed long before the area was landscaped in its current form, but that it still provided a rest spot for the public.

"Fortunately we now have plenty more benches along the seafront where visitors can relax and still enjoy the wonderful views of the bay," he said.

More on this story