Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Workers react to news that Ford's engine plant will close in 2020

A taskforce set up to support Ford workers losing their jobs at the company's Bridgend plant will be chaired by a former executive at the company.

Richard Parry-Jones formerly worked for Ford as chief technical officer.

1,700 workers at the engine plant were told they would lose their jobs in autumn 2020, with Ford blaming "changing customer demand and cost".

The taskforce will meet for the first time on 1 July in Bridgend.

Prof Parry-Jones currently chairs the Welsh Automotive Forum.

He will be joined by representatives from Ford of Britain, the Welsh Government, the Wales Office, trade unions and Bridgend council.

Image copyright RPJ Consulting Image caption Richard Parry-Jones is a well-regarded figure within the automotive sector

Economy Minister Ken Skates said: "The impact that Ford's announcement has had, and will continue to have, on the people living and working in Bridgend must be at the forefront of all our minds and efforts.

"I'm delighted, therefore, that someone of the stature and background of Professor Richard Parry-Jones has agreed to chair this vital taskforce."