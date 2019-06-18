Image copyright Dr_Microbe/Getty Images Image caption Hepatitis A virus infecting an intestine

An outbreak of Hepatitis A in the Vale of Glamorgan has now spread to seven confirmed cases.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said the viral infection has spread beyond a cluster of five cases at two primary schools in May.

But it said the patients were all linked to one another and "there is no evidence of a wider public health risk at this time."

The infection is described as unpleasant but is not usually serious.

Image caption Pupils in specific years at the two schools were offered precautionary vaccinations last month

Some pupils at Victoria Primary School in Penarth and Palmerston Primary School in Barry were offered jabs "as a precaution" last month.

The two new cases do not involve children at these schools although both have direct links to the original five cases.

Dr Rhianwen Stiff, PHW consultant in communicable disease control, said: "Hepatitis A is a viral infection that may cause flu-like illness or gastrointestinal upset.

"Hepatitis A can be unpleasant, but it's not usually serious and most people make a full recovery within a couple of months. Children often only have a very mild illness or do not have symptoms at all."

Hepatitis A facts