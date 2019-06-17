Merthyr Tydfil boy, five, dies on Greek island holiday
A five-year-old boy from south Wales has died while on a family holiday on the Greek island of Kos.
Theo Treharne-Jones from Merthyr Tydfil was found on Saturday.
He is thought to have been found in a swimming pool at a resort on the island, his family in the UK said.
It is believed he was on holiday with his siblings and extended family and was part of a group of ten, who had been on the Greek island since Wednesday.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office official said: "We are supporting the family of a British child who died in Kos, Greece, and our staff are in touch with the local authorities."