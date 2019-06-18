Image caption Tracy Kennedy wants "something done" following her daughter's death on the A4067, near Swansea

A mother whose daughter was killed in a head-on crash caused by drivers' high-speed racing, has joined calls for speed cameras to be put on the road.

Road safety website CrashMap logged 31 collisions, including two fatalities, on the five-mile (8km) stretch of the A4067, near Swansea, from 2014 to 2018.

Tracy Kennedy is one of nearly 3,000 people to sign a petition calling for speed cameras on the road.

Her daughter Kelly, 25, died in a head-on crash in 2016.

Earlier this month, eight vehicles were involved in a near-fatal accident on the same stretch of road between Pontardawe and Ynysforgan, after which an 11-year old boy had to be airlifted to hospital.

The two local authorities responsible for the road said a decision would only be made once the current police investigation has concluded.

Mrs Kennedy told the BBC's Newyddion9 she did not want another family "to go through what we are going through".

Her daughter, who was driving home, died instantly when the crash - involving two men who were racing each other side-by-side at 90mph (145km) - happened.

They were later jailed for causing her death by dangerous driving.

"I just want cameras put up there, the speed limit to be dropped and also a white line so they can't overtake," Ms Kennedy said.

"I just want something done."

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Kelly Kennedy was on her way home from work when she died

Councillor Huw Evans said he had also signed the petition because of the "risks" people take driving on the road.

"Unfortunately I have a friend who is in a serious condition at the moment at the hospital in Treforys because people have taken risks on this road," he said.

Organisers of the online petition are aiming for 5,000 signatures before presenting it to the local authorities.

A Swansea council spokesperson said they would need to discuss "potential measures" with Neath Port Talbot council as the route travels through both boundaries.

"We are aware of the petition and of the concerns of locals about the route.

"It is important we wait for the outcome of any investigation by police into the causes of the most recent collision before making any decisions on possible traffic calming measures."

A Neath Port Talbot council spokesperson added that it was "fully aware" of the residents' concerns and also said any decision would only be made after the police investigation.