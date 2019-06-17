Image copyright Ceredigion Press Office Image caption Leaving a mark: Ceredigion Youth Service has been acknowledged for the colourful creation

A group of young people and a professional graffiti artist have "transformed" a riverside with a new mural.

Some 80 litres of emulsion and 112 cans of spray paint were used to create the art along the river Teifi in Cardigan.

The mural, created by Ceredigion Youth Service (CYS) along with 17 young people, depicts local wildlife.

It also commemorates the Bi-Centenary Albion Voyage that departed from the Teifi Valley to Canada in 1819.

Working in partnership with Cardigan Town Council and Jewsons, the young people from Ysgol Aberteifi, Ceredigion Youth Service's Inspire programme and Area 43 were given the opportunity to work with professional graffiti artist, Lloyd the Graffiti.

Image copyright Ceredigion Press Office

Gavin Witte, a youth worker for Ceredigion Youth Service who helped carry out the project, said: "This has been a great opportunity for the young people of Cardigan.

"They have brought their own ideas and enthusiasm along to produce a piece of art that they and the community can be proud of for years to come."