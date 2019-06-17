Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Robert Pugh ran the Storey Arms outdoor education centre in the Brecon Beacons

A jury in the case of an outdoor centre instructor accused of groping teenagers has been dismissed after being unable to reach a verdict.

Robert Pugh, now 75, faced six charges of indecent assault, including some on camping trips.

Cardiff Crown Court had heard claims that the abuse took place when Mr Pugh worked at the Storey Arms centre in the Brecon Beacons in the 1980s and 1990s.

The prosecution will now decide if it will seek a retrial for Mr Pugh.

A hearing to consider the next steps will take place on 24 June.