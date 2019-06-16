Caerau murder suspect held longer by police
- 16 June 2019
Detectives investigating the death of a 56-year-old man in Cardiff have been given more time to question a suspect.
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder will be held for a further 32 hours for questioning, police have said.
It follows the death at Lon-Yr-Efail, Caerau, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and has appealed for information.