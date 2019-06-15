Image copyright Google Image caption The car was targeted while parked at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital

A car bonnet and grill has been stolen while it was parked at a hospital.

Police in Llantrisant are investigating the theft from a white Citroen DS3 while it was parked at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

The hospital issued a warning on its Facebook page, telling people to be "vigilant" and that it had been a target for vehicle theft.

South Wales Police said it happened between 08:30 and 16:00 BST on Thursday.

In a statement, the hospital added: "We are deeply upset that our staff have experienced a crime such as this while coming into work.

"It's very distressing for anyone to return to their car to find its external parts stripped and the car damaged.

"Incidents of vehicle crime at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board sites are relatively low, but we ask any staff or visitors to our sites to remain vigilant against this type of crime."

It added security and police officers continued to patrol sites to help deter crime.