Image caption A crowdfunding page will be set up to help raising the cash

Campaigners want to buy a farm dating back to the 14th Century and have urged a council not to auction it off.

Trecadwgan Farm, near Solva, it set to be sold in July, with a guide price of £450,000.

But locals urged Pembrokeshire council at a meeting on Friday to give them more time to raise the funds.

The local authority's cabinet member for finance Bob Kilmister told those who attended it would press ahead unless it received a realistic offer.

Locals, who want to develop the site and run it as a community farm, are trying to raise a £50,000 deposit and draw up a business case.

Image copyright NBBC Image caption Locals met in Solva on Friday to discuss their plans

Baker Rupert Dunn was among 70 people at the meeting and said it was the "decent thing" for the farm to be pulled from the auction.

However, Mr Kilmister said a neighbouring farm, Clover Hill, would be available to let in September.

He offered to work with campaigners so they could develop their plans at that site.

The councillor said the authority was under "huge financial strain" and there was significant interest in Trecadwgan, with developers from London looking at the property.