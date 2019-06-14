A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after chemicals were found at a property in Carmarthenshire.

Police said the 57-year-old was taken into custody after the address in Trimsaran, near Llanelli, was searched.

Armed officers went to the scene on Tuesday and a cordon remains, but there is no risk to neighbouring properties.

Searches continue and the man is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.