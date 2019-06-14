Man arrested over terrorism offences in Trimsaran
- 14 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences after chemicals were found at a property in Carmarthenshire.
Police said the 57-year-old was taken into custody after the address in Trimsaran, near Llanelli, was searched.
Armed officers went to the scene on Tuesday and a cordon remains, but there is no risk to neighbouring properties.
Searches continue and the man is being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.