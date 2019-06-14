Image copyright Google

A farmer died when he was run over by the tractor he had been driving but what happened in the build-up remains a mystery, an inquest heard.

Bryn Anwyl Jones 22, had been spraying crops and drove back to where he lived with his parents near Denbigh.

His father told the Ruthin inquest he went outside as the tractor engine was running at constant speed.

Mr Jones suffered severe head trauma and crush injuries and his death on 2 June, 2018, was recorded as accidental.

The inquest heard he was found unconscious alongside the tractor by his father and although a neighbour and police officers tried to resuscitate him, paramedics certified he had died.

Although there were several safety features in the tractor cab, it was possible Mr Jones had accidentally moved the gear lever while getting out.

Coroner John Gittins said it was difficult to fully understand what had happened, but added: "If he had followed the correct procedure and stopped the engine the incident would not have occurred."