A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction after a schoolgirl was allegedly approached by a man outside a school.

Police said the incident happened at the Welsh-medium Bro Dur secondary school in Port Talbot at about 08:50 BST on Thursday.

A 59-year-old man from Ebbw Vale has been arrested and is in custody, South Wales Police said.

Det Sgt Gareth Jones called on people to be "vigilant but not alarmed".