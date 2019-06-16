Image copyright Gwynedd Council Image caption The pods being considered can be moved to other locations when required

Energy-efficient prefabricated "pods" could help reduce a council's housing waiting list, if approved by planners.

Gwynedd Council's housing department want to install four pods on the former site of Caernarfon's Ysgol Pendalar.

The authority it could pave the way for a bigger variety of homes in the town, with the pods also being moveable.

The design of the one-bedroom pods is based on building principles which cut heating requirements and the resulting bills by up to 90%.

Councillor Craig ab Iago, the cabinet member for housing, said: "This is an exciting scheme and I'm proud of the work of the council's housing staff who have developed this innovative model for the pods.

"Because of the design, the buildings would create their own energy and there would be very low heating costs.

"The scheme underlines our desire to ensure a range of affordable housing that is low cost to maintain for tenants."

The decision will ultimately lie in the hands of Gwynedd's planning committee, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In March, officers proposed the authority started building council houses again to tackle a waiting list of 2,000 people.