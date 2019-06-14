Image copyright Google Image caption The site of the former Little Chef is now an overgrown wasteland

The site of a cafe immortalised in a popular Welsh language song could have six new homes built on it.

The former Little Chef in Gaerwen, Anglesey, inspired the 1960s pop hit Caffi Gaerwen by Tony ac Aloma.

The cafe closed nearly 20 years ago and the site on the A5 has since become an overgrown wasteland.

The housing application has attracted some opposition on the grounds of road safety due to the extra traffic and the privacy of nearby homes.

Tony Jones, one half of the pop duo, was a frequent visitor to the cafe, with the song noting his fondness for sausage, egg and chips.

Cafe staff Pat, Janice, Elsi and Glen became minor celebrities through being mentioned in the lyrics.

The plan is for three, two-bedroom terraced houses and three detached houses each with three bedrooms, with one of the six homes to be marketed as affordable.

The applicant claimed the development "would have an acceptable impact upon residential and general amenities, the operation and safety of the highway, biodiversity and other acknowledged interests".

Anglesey council planners are expected to make a decision in the coming months, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.