Image copyright Owen Williams Image caption Vale of Glamorgan council has installed water refill stations at a number of locations, including Romilly Park, Barry

Fourteen new water fountains are being installed at key locations by Vale of Glamorgan Council to encourage a reduction in the use of disposable plastic water bottles.

Across Wales, about 1,100 businesses and public organisations have signed up to offer free tap water refills.

A project to make Wales a "refill nation" is being backed by ministers.

The new water fountains are being fitted at Barry, St Athan, Dinas Powys, Ogmore-By-Sea and Penarth.

Water refill zones are being run in other areas like Wrexham where pubs, restaurants and cafes put up signs offering tap water to refill drinks containers.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said it had selected sites for the fountains where people were being "encouraged to get active", such as parks.

It is investing £40,000 in free bottle-filling stations similar to fountains fitted at Belle Vue Park in Penarth in 2014.

Image copyright Owen Williams Image caption It is hoped the refill points will reduce the amount of disposable plastic bottles sent to landfill

The new water refill stations have been installed at a number of locations across the Vale, including:

In Barry at Central Park, Knap Gardens, Romilly Park, Upper Gladstone Gardens, and Barry Island Promenade

In Penarth at New Cogan Leisure Centre Skate Park, Cliff Walk and Penarth Seafront

And at Lougher Place in St Athan; Ogmore-By-Sea car park; and a site in Dinas Powys

Campaign group Refill said more than 1,100 places now offered water refills in Wales and the momentum was continuing.

The new fountains in the Vale of Glamorgan will be added to its app providing people with a guide to water refill stations across the UK, said a spokeswoman.

National Refill Day is being held on 19 June to encourage the reuse of water bottles.