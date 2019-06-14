Image caption The landslip fell on the main A484 Carmarthen to Cardigan road at Cwmduad

A road has fully re-opened after a landslide closed it eight months ago.

Corey Sharpling, 21, died as the slip fell on the A484 at Cwmduad, between Carmarthen and Cardigan, on 13 October.

A lorry was also washed into a stream as Storm Callum battered Wales - with highway workers receiving bravery awards for forming a human chain to rescue the driver.

Carmarthenshire council described work to clear it and make it safe as "a highly complex operation".

The lorry was swept into the Afon Duad river during the storm, with Dorian Lewis and Mark Allen pulling the driver from the vehicle and helping him to safety.

They received the Community Bravery Award at this year's West Wales Community Awards.

The council's executive member for environment Hazel Evans said: "The actions of these men helped save one life that day."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Corey Sharpling died in what was described as a "freak" accident

She described the road's closure as having "a major impact on the local community and road users".

Mr Sharpling, from Newcastle Emlyn, had been standing in the road after a fallen tree had blocked the bus he had been on.

Family friend Reverend Dewi Roberts described it as a "freak accident", adding: "The bus had stopped, he walked out to look at the lorry which had been damaged and to watch the rescue people do their work, and then all of a sudden he had gone."

Work has involved rebuilding the highway, drainage, creating a buffer zone between the road and river and recovering the lorry.

A single lane was re-opened in March, with the final temporary traffic lights now taken away.