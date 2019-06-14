Wales

Witness appeal as girl, 12, hit by car in Neath

  • 14 June 2019
Neath Abbey infants school Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision happened outside Abbey Primary School

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car.

The crash occurred opposite Abbey Primary School on New Road, Skewen at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.

The child suffered serious head injuries and is currently being treated at the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.

A gold coloured Peugeot 207 was involved in the collision. The road was closed for several hours afterwards.

