Roath Park lake body discovery 'not suspicious'
- 13 June 2019
A body has been found in a popular pleasure lake in Cardiff.
Police were called to Roath Park lake following reports of someone having entered the water at about 03:00 BST on Thursday.
A team of specialist search officers from South Wales Police recovered a body which has been formally identified.
The family of the deceased has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.