Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened outside Abbey Infants School

A pedestrian is being treated in hospital after they were hit by a car outside an infants school.

Wales Air Ambulance were called to the incident outside Abbey Primary School on New Road, Skewen, just before 15:30 BST on Thursday.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and taken to University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff.

The A4230 New Road is closed in both direction and South Wales Police is appealing for information.

Roads are closed from the junction of New Road and Old Road to the mini roundabout in Neath Abbey. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes.

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesman said: "Following treatment at the scene from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted the patient in a road ambulance to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff."