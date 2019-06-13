Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Trump claimed he had met with "foreign governments" including the "Prince of Whales"

US President Donald Trump has caused a splash on Twitter after he tweeted to say he had met the "Prince of Whales".

Mr Trump made the mistake, intending to refer to Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in response to articles following an ABC news interview.

He said he would listen if a foreign government gave damaging information about a political rival without necessarily reporting it to the FBI.

In the tweet, he accused media reporting the statement of "fake news".

Image copyright Twitter / @realdonaldtrump

Trump subsequently deleted his tweet and corrected his error.

Referring to his recent UK state visit, the president initially wrote on Twitter: "I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day.

"I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland.

"We talked about "Everything!" Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again.

"With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters."

Some people replied with mock-ups of what they thought a royal whale would look like.

Other memes and jokes about the whale typo were also quick to come in from social media users.