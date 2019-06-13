Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police are appealing for people to take care on the roads due to heavy rain

More heavy rain and localised flooding is expected in parts of Wales.

A Met Office weather warning for rain is in place across north east Wales until 12:00 BST on Thursday.

On Wednesday, two children were among four people rescued through the roof of a car after it was swept into a river following heavy rain.

The M4 westbound entry slip road is closed due to flooding at junction 26 for Malpas Road in Newport. The A55 has reopened after a crash near Bangor.

A number of rail services were also affected by flooding, Transport for Wales said, and passengers were told to check the status of services before travelling.

In south Wales, police asked motorists to "slow down and allow more time for your journey" after a car crashed near junction 37 on the M4.

On Wednesday, the River Alyn burst its banks at Rossett, Wrexham, where it was recorded at its highest level - 2.11m (6ft 10in) - since a new gauge was installed in 2010.

More than 60mm (2.3in) of rain fell in parts of north Wales on Tuesday night - June typically has about 85mm (3.3in) in total.