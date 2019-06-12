Image copyright Max Earey Image caption The first pre-production models of the Aston Martin DBX have been rolled out

Aston Martin has started making cars at its Vale of Glamorgan factory.

The company has so far created 200 jobs at the St Athan site and plans to recruit up to 550 more people.

The first pre-production models of the Aston Martin DBX have been rolled out, with the factory expected to go into full production in 2020.

In October last year the company reported a pre-tax loss of £68m and its shares fell by 18%.

The announcement follows the news last week that Ford's engine plant in Bridgend is set to close in autumn 2020, with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

Image copyright Max Earey Image caption The company said it was making St Athan its "home of electrification"

Former First Minister and Bridgend AM, Carwyn Jones, said some of those workers losing their jobs could find new employment with Aston Martin.

"I suspect that around about 20% of the workers at Ford will take the voluntary package and retire," he said.

"Aston Martin are looking for people. They are looking for about 500. They may, of course, take some, maybe even all, who knows, of those Ford workers.

"But you have still got 600 or 700 that you have still got to find jobs for."

The 90 acre (36 hectare) former Ministry of Defence site was announced as the second UK plant for Aston Martin Lagonda in early 2016.

The new model will be unveiled at the end of 2019.

The company was given a total of £18.8m in grants from the Welsh Government, linked to job creation, skills training and research and development.