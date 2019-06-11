Image copyright Met Office Image caption The weather warning covering large parts of north Wales and Powys is in place until Thursday afternoon

Firefighters have been tackling flooding in Powys and Denbighshire.

Welshpool Town Hall's basement has been flooded along with nearby streets, according to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

And fire crews have been called to deal with floodwater at Llangollen Road, Llangollen, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain in north Wales and Powys.

There are several flood alerts covering parts of north and mid Wales, according to Natural Resources Wales.

Four fire crews are continuing to tackle flooding in the centre of Welshpool after being called out at 11:00 BST.

Two fire crews have been sent to Llangollen with power supplies turned off near the flood water for safety.