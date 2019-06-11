Image caption Three of Wales' four air ambulances attended the scene of the crash

A man is in a life-threatening condition following a crash that left seven people injured.

The collision involving a white Ford van and black Volvo closed the A5104 near Treuddyn, Flintshire, for more than five hours on Monday night.

The van driver, in his 80s, was airlifted to hospital in Stoke and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volvo, a woman in her 20s, has life-changing injuries.

She was initially taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital but was later transferred to the Royal Stoke Hospital.

Four passengers from the Volvo are being treated for serious injuries - three in Stoke and one in Wrexham.

A male passenger in the van suffered minor injuries.

Three of Wales' four air ambulances attended, with the road closed from about 17:30 BST until 23:00.

North Wales Police's Sgt Jason Diamond appealed for witnesses.