Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Daniel Kelley appeared to at first be motivated by spite against his former college

A man who was involved in a major hack attack of telecoms firm TalkTalk has been sentenced to four years' detention.

Daniel Kelley, 21, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty in 2016 to 11 charges including involvement in the attack where the personal data of more than 150,000 customers was stolen.

Kelley will serve his sentence in a young offenders' institution.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Email addresses and bank details were taken after TalkTalk's website was breached in 2015, an incident that the firm later said had cost it £42m.

Kelley's hacking offences also involved half a dozen other organisations, including a Welsh further education college, Coleg Sir Gar, where he was a student.

He was described as a "prolific, skilled and cynical cyber-criminal".