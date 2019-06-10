Seven people have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash involved a white Ford van and a black Volvo and happened at about 17:50 BST on the A5104, near Treuddyn, Flintshire.

Eyewitnesses reported three air ambulances attending the scene. North Wales Police said the seven people were taken to Wrexham Maelor and Stoke University Hospital.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.