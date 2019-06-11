Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption John Brandler, left, with Ian Lewis, who formerly owned the Seasons Greetings artwork

The owner of the Port Talbot Banksy says he may remove it from the town in 2022 because of problems at its new home.

John Brandler paid a six-figure sum for the piece, moved from a Taibach garage to the Ty'r Orsaf building last month.

He said the plan was to build a museum around Seasons Greetings and bring in other art, but this had been difficult to implement.

Neath Port Talbot council said it was doing its best.

Mr Brandler said he wanted to show 25 or more Banksy pieces - alongside other artworks - at a new venue.

But he said he had received resistance from the council because some of the other artists were not Welsh.

Image copyright Scott Bamsey Image caption Seasons Greetings appeared on two sides of a garage depicting a child enjoying snow falling - the other side reveals it is a fire emitting ash

He also said Seasons Greetings was not currently accessible to the public, and there was no sign making clear where it was.

"When Banksy created this piece it was for people to see it," he said.

"I've reached a point where I've given up."

He said for his mind to be changed about moving the artwork in 2022, the year he agreed to loan it until, he would "want someone to send me a plan".

"I gave my word that I would lend it to Port Talbot," he said.

The council said it had a "two-stage process" for the Banksy.

The first was to keep it in Port Talbot and move it to a more suitable venue for viewing.

The second was to find a way to develop a gallery or museum proposal that addressed the "financial, legal and technical issues that arise".

A spokesman said: "We will do our best to bring this to fruition."