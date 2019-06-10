Image copyright OVMRO/Jed Stone Image caption Mountain rescue volunteers carried the woman to a waiting air ambulance

A woman was trampled by cows saving her six-year-old granddaughter from the charging herd, rescuers have said.

She was "severely injured", but the young girl was released after a short time in hospital.

The herd charged at the pair and two dogs on the footpath from Capel Curig to Crimpiau in Snowdonia on Sunday.

Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team carried the woman to an air ambulance and she was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital.

"They were charged by a herd of cows but two mountain bikers chased the cows away," a statement from rescuers said.

"Shortly after, the cows charged again and the woman was trampled while protecting the child.

"Severely injured, she was assisted by passers-by and both an ambulance and the air ambulance were tasked."

The girl was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan for treatment, but was released a short time later.

It happened at about 13:00 BST, with both dogs on leads. One was reported missing but found later in the day.