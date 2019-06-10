Image copyright Met Office Image caption A warning is in place until 19:00 on Monday

A yellow warning for heavy rain is in place across much of south-west Wales.

Up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall in a matter of hours causing a risk of flooding in many areas from heavy and slow-moving showers.

There is a risk of flooding with transport services likely to be affected in areas from Cardiff in the east to western areas across Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The Met Office warning is in place until 19:00 BST on Monday.

Motorists have also been warned about hazardous conditions on the road, particularly during the rush-hour.

There could also be some disruption to power supplies in Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Swansea.