Cathays stabbing: Two in court charged with teen murder
- 10 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager in Cardiff.
Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, died after he was stabbed 21 times near Cathays railway station of 2 June.
Abdulghalil Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 24, both from Cardiff, are accused of murder at Cardiff Crown Court.
Aseel Arar, 34, of Selly Oak, Birmingham, is charged with assisting an offender and all three are to to return to enter a plea on 8 July.