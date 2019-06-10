Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died in hospital after being attacked near a railway station

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager in Cardiff.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, died after he was stabbed 21 times near Cathays railway station of 2 June.

Abdulghalil Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 24, both from Cardiff, are accused of murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

Aseel Arar, 34, of Selly Oak, Birmingham, is charged with assisting an offender and all three are to to return to enter a plea on 8 July.